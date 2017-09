Did you know you can use Ahoy.Ai to automatically schedule meetings in Slack?

It's true. Scheduling your next meeting is as simple as a Slack command.

Start by typing /meet followed by the meeting participants and the meeting description.

The invitations are then sent out to meeting participants to confirm.

After all meeting invitations are accepted or 12 hours has passed, the meeting time is sent out to all confirmed participants and their synced calendars

So what are you waiting for? Go get the Slack integration now.

Type /ahoy_help in your slack team for more info.